Canelo vs. Charlo: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, results

A highly anticipated fight between two of the best middleweights in boxing takes place this Saturday, September 30. Canelo Alvarez (59-2-2, 35 KOs) and Jermell Charlo (35-1, 19 KOs) will face-off at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the undisputed super middleweight championship. Canelo-Charlo will air on Showtime PPV, with coverage starting at 8 p.m. ET. Main event ring-walks are projected for sometime after 11 p.m. ET.

Canelo is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world, looking to successfully defend his WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO super middleweight titles for a fourth time. In his last fight he outlasted John Ryder and walked away with an unanimous decision victory.

Charlo currently holds the WBA, WBO, WBC, and IBF light middleweight titles. He defeated Brian Castano by way of tenth-round knockout in May 2022, collecting the WBO belt and cementing his status as undisputed light middleweight champion of the world.

Canelo comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -425 favorite while Charlo is a +310 underdog. The favored method of victory is Canelo by decision (-110).

Check down below as on fight night we’ll have live updates and the eventual result.

