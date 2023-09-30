Who will Canelo Alvarez fight next after decision win over Jermell Charlo?

With a unanimous decision over Jermell Charlo in Las Vegas on Friday night, Canelo Alvarez defended all four of his super middleweight belts, making him still the undisputed king at 168 lbs. Alvarez won with ease (119-108, 118-109, 118-109), and moves to 60-2-2 in his career having never been stopped as a professional.

But what’s next for one of the most popular fighters in history in his native Mexico?

According to the WBC, Canelo’s next mandatory will be David Benavidez (27-0, 23 KO’s). It wouldn’t be the first title fight for the Phoenix native in Benavidez, who was the WBC champion at super middleweight before a drug suspension in 2018 stripped him of the belt.

But it could be someone else as well. Jermell Charlo’s twin brother Jarmall was originally supposed to be the first fighter of Canelo’s three-fight deal with Premiere Boxing Champions promotions, and Alvarez has said that’s a fight he covets as well.

Of course Jermell Charlo does have a rematch clause, but as he was so easily handled when attempting to move up at 168 lbs., he might want to go back down to 160 lbs. or 154 lbs. where he’s already the four-belt champion as well as the Ring Magazine lineal title holder.