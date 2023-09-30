Canelo vs. Charlo: Picks and predictions for super middleweight title fight

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (59-2-2) will be defending his undisputed super middleweight championship against 154-pound champion Jermell Charlo (35-1-1) on September 30 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

DAZN PPV will handle the fight broadcast.

The Mexican-born Alvarez has held titles in five different weight classes. His list of victories reads like a who’s who in boxing. He has wins over Gennadiy Golovkin (twice), Sergey Kovalev, Daniel Jacobs, Shane Mosley & Miguel Cotto. His losses were to current light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol and former multi-time world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Charlo, from Lafayette, Louisiana, is the current undisputed light middleweight champion. He is making his return to the ring after a 16-month layoff. He won the WBC light middleweight title from Tony Harrison in December 2019 and unified the titles with a win over Jeison Rosario on September 26, 2020.

Alvarez is a -400 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Charlo is the underdog at +300.

Canelo Alvarez-Jermell Charlo super middleweight title bout predictions

Charlo’s layoff is a concern and he has a tendency to be off from time to time, but if he’s prepared this could potentially be a signature fight for both men. Canelo is a tough out with a solid chin, a tremendous commitment to the body, and great finishing skills. However, he has struggled against fighters who are willing to use their reach to contain him. It happened against Bivol and Jacobs. Charlo is moving up in weight, but that shouldn’t be an issue. He can be a mean fighter who looks to punish guys that he could easily finish. If he can withstand Canelo’s body attack, he should be able to land a lot of left hooks.

Prediction: Alvarez by split decision.