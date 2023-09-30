How the public is betting Canelo vs. Charlo

Fight week is upon us and this Saturday, September 30 undisputed super middleweight status is on the line. Canelo Alvarez (59-2-2, 35 KOs) defends his multiple belts against Jermell Charlo (35-1, 19 KOs) live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Canelo enters with the WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO super middleweight belts in his possession. One of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the sport, he looks to make a fourth successful defense of the super middleweight crown.

On the opposite side of the ring, Charlo is no stranger to titles as he also holds the WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO belts at junior middleweight. This marks the first title fight in boxing history where each fighter enters with four or more belts.

Now both look to settle the score at 168 pounds, as a thrilling 12 rounds for fight fans is guaranteed this weekend.

Before they hit the ring, let’s take a look at some betting splits.

Moneyline betting splits

Canelo is favored in this fight at DraftKings Sportsbook, sitting at -475 in the two-way market, while Charlo sits at +350. The betting public has leaned on Canelo to win, with 58 percent of handle and 68 percent of bets on the moneyline.