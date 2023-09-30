Canelo vs. Charlo fight time, live stream, more for middleweight bout

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Jermell Charlo will meet in the ring on Saturday, September 30, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The two will headline a 12-fight card and they will battle for Alvarez’s undisputed Super middleweight title. Saturday’s contest will mark the first time that the two have met inside the ring.

How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo

The action will get started at 8:00 p.m. ET. The ring walk for the main event is expected for around 11:15 p.m. ET. The fight will be available for purchase on Showtime PPV and DAZN in the UK.

Fighter history

Alvarez (59-2, 39-0) will enter this bout having won his two most recent bouts. He has defeated Gennaddiy Golovkin and John Ryder in back-to-back fights but has not been impressive in either one. He suffered a loss to Dmitrii Bivol via unanimous decision in May 2022. The loss to Bivol was the first he had suffered since losing to Floyd Mayweather in 2013. Alvarez is currently the unanimous Super Middleweight champion. He will put that on the line this weekend.

Charlo (35-1, 19-0) will step into the ring for the first time this year. The last time we saw him, he defeated Brian Carlos Castano via KO. This was the second time in a row the two fought, with the first time being a split decision. His only loss came at the hands of Tony Harrison via unanimous decision back in December 2018. When he defeated Castano, he was the unanimous Super Welterweight champion.

Fight odds

Alvarez is currently the betting favorite at -400 according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Charlo is currently the betting underdog at +300.

Full card for Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo