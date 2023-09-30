Full undercard for Canelo vs. Charlo undisputed middleweight title fight

One of the premier faces of boxing returns to the ring this Saturday, September 30 as Canelo Alvarez (59-2-2, 39 KOs) defends his undisputed super middleweight status against undisputed light middleweight champ Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs). The fight is set to take place from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will stream on Showtime PPV.

Canelo-Charlo is scheduled for 12 rounds, with the main card starting at 8 p.m. ET and main event ring-walks projected for 11 p.m. ET.

Alvarez is making his second fight appearance in 2023 defeating John Ryder by way of unanimous decision in May. This will be his fourth defense of the WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO super middleweight titles at 168 pounds. He has held these ranks after beating Callum Smith in December 2020. For Canelo his resume speaks for itself, multiple world championships among four different weight divisions and one of the best pound-for-pound in the sport.

Charlo won his last fight in knockout fashion, up-ending Brian Castano in the tenth round to become the undisputed world champion at 154 pounds. Since a 2018 loss to Tony Harrison, Charlo has put together four straight wins. He and his twin brother Jermall possess some of the best knockout instincts in boxing. Now he gets a chance at history, as he enters WBA, WBO, WBC, and IBF light middleweight champion. This is the first time two fighters will square off with each holding four belts.

The undercard includes some intriguing fights across other weight divisions. The co-main event features a super-welterweight showdown between unbeaten Jesus Ramos (20-0, 16 KOs) and Erickson Lubin (25-2, 18 KOs). Ramos is a -425 betting favorite while Lubin enters a +310 underdog, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Another good bout will be for the vacant WBC interim welterweight championship between Yordenis Ugas (27-5, 12 KOs) and Mario Barrios (27-2, 18 KOs). The 37-year-old Ugas is a -295 favorite to win while Barrios enters a +220 underdog.

In the main event, Canelo is -400 favorite while Charlo enters a +310 underdog. The favored method of victory is Canelo by decision (-110).

Take a look at the stacked undercard full card below.

Full Card for Canelo vs. Charlo