RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich: Odds, picks, predictions, how to watch Bundesliga match

Fourth-place RB Leipzig will look to hand Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich their first loss of the season as they play host to Thomas Tuchel’s side on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. ET from Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany, with all the action available to watch on ESPN+.

Here’s what you need to know for the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

RB Leipzig v. Bayern Munich

Date: Saturday, September 30

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Livestream: ESPN+

Moneyline odds

RB Leipzig: +260

Draw: +310

Bayern Munich: -125

Moneyline pick: Bayern Munich -125

Both teams are coming off midweek DFB Pokal action but will turn focus back to league play. Leipzig find themselves in fourth place, tied with both Stuttgart and Hoffenheim on 12 points. Marco Rose’s side have only lost once this season and sit just one point behind table toppers Bayern Munich. They’re led by Ikoma Lois Openda and Xavi Simons, who both have notched three goals on the campaign through their first five outings.

Munich’s new signing Harry Kane has been off to a flying start, with the ex-Spur notching seven goals in his first five matches for his new club. That includes a hat-trick he logged against Bochum in their last Bundesliga outing as his side rolled to a 7-0 rout. Kane has also added three assists as Tuchel surely couldn’t be happier with the decision to sign the 30-year-old superstar.

Leroy Sane has notched four goals of his own on the season for Bayern Munich, while Joshua Kimmich and Alphonso Davies have each tallied three assists through their hot start to the season.

Take Bayern Munich to continue their domination over Bundesliga opposition and escape Red Bull Arena with all three points in Saturday’s contest.