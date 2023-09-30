Tottenham vs. Liverpool: Odds, picks, predictions, how to watch Premier League match

Tottenham will take on Liverpool in Matchday 7 EPL action on Saturday. The Reds will pay a visit to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with kickoff set for 12:30 p.m. ET as they look to further the gap between themselves and Spurs, who are both sitting in the top four at the moment. You can catch all the action on the USA Network or via livestream on fuboTV.

Here’s what you need to know for the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tottenham v. Liverpool

Date: Saturday, September 30

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Livestream: fuboTV

Moneyline odds

Tottenham: +190

Draw: +310

Liverpool: +120

Moneyline pick: Liverpool +120

History doesn’t favor Tottenham in this matchup, as you’d have to go back all the way to 2017 to find their last victory over the Reds. In the 12 matches they’ve played since then across all competitions, Liverpool have gone 9-3-0 against Spurs, with the most recent match finishing in dramatic fashion as Diogo Jota grabbed a match-winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time, securing a 4-3 win at the death.

Liverpool are on a tear at the moment, going 7-1-0 in their last eight outings across all competitions. Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah have both notched three goals apiece in EPL play, co-leading the team as they continue to look to keep pace with league leaders Manchester City.

Tottenham are still finding their footing without longtime superstar Harry Kane, who made the move to Bayern Munich this past summer. Son Heung-Min leads the team in scoring with five goals, scoring a brace in their last outing against Arsenal which ended in a 2-2 stalemate. Spurs sit in fourth place at the moment, just two points behind the Reds as they look to leapfrog Jurgen Klopp’s side with a win on Saturday.

The Spurs are dealing with a slew of injuries at the moment, including Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring), Rodrigo Bentancur (cruciate ligament), Ivan Perisic (cruciate ligament), Hugo Lloris (hip), and Giovani Lo Celso (muscle injury). The Reds could be missing Trent Alexander-Arnold with a hamstring injury, but otherwise should be full strength for the trip south. Take Liverpool to get all three points on the road.