NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action this week as the 2023 playoffs continue. The round of 12 continues on Sunday with the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. The day prior, the drivers will hit the track for qualifying to settle the starting lineup.

Qualifying starts at 4:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network. If you’re not able to watch qualifying, we’ll be providing live updates for the hour or so of qualifying. There will be two rounds with each driver getting one lap in the first round to secure their fastest time. The ten fastest drivers will advance to the second round to compete for pole position.

Brad Keselowski enters qualifying as the favorite to win at at DraftKings Sportsbook. He has +900 odds and is followed by Ryan Blaney at +1100, Chris Buescher at +1200, and Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace at +1300. Chase Elliott won last year’s YellaWood 500 and is +1400 to repeat as champ. Kyle Busch won the spring GEICO 500 at Talladega and is +1800 to secure the season sweep at the superspeedway.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s YellaWood 500 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.