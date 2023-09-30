 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of pit lane before the start of the NASCAR Nextel Cup Aaron’s 499 on May 1, 2005 at the Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Alabama. Photo By Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action this week as the 2023 playoffs continue. The round of 12 continues on Sunday with the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. The day prior, the drivers will hit the track for qualifying to settle the starting lineup.

Qualifying starts at 4:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network. If you’re not able to watch qualifying, we’ll be providing live updates for the hour or so of qualifying. There will be two rounds with each driver getting one lap in the first round to secure their fastest time. The ten fastest drivers will advance to the second round to compete for pole position.

Brad Keselowski enters qualifying as the favorite to win at at DraftKings Sportsbook. He has +900 odds and is followed by Ryan Blaney at +1100, Chris Buescher at +1200, and Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace at +1300. Chase Elliott won last year’s YellaWood 500 and is +1400 to repeat as champ. Kyle Busch won the spring GEICO 500 at Talladega and is +1800 to secure the season sweep at the superspeedway.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s YellaWood 500 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2023 YellaWood 500 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chandler Smith 13
14 Chase Briscoe 14
15 Brennan Poole 15
16 A.J. Allmendinger 16
17 Chris Buescher 17
18 Martin Truex Jr 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Bubba Wallace 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Justin Haley 31
25 Michael McDowell 34
26 Riley Herbst 36
27 Todd Gilliland 38
28 Ryan Preece 41
29 Carson Hocevar 42
30 Erik Jones 43
31 Tyler Reddick 45
32 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
33 Alex Bowman 48
34 J.J. Yeley 51
35 Ty Gibbs 54
36 Ty Dillon 77
37 B.J. McLeod 78
38 Daniel Suarez 99

