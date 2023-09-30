NASCAR qualifying: How to watch the starting lineup get set for the YellaWood 500

NASCAR returns to Talladega Superspeedway for its fall race as the Cup Series playoffs continue. The field is running the YellaWood 500, which is the second race of the round of 12 in the 2023 playoffs. Qualifying will set the starting lineup on Saturday, September 30 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Qualifying will air on USA Network and a live stream will be available at NBC Sports Live or using the NBC Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to it. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

The drivers will run two rounds of single-car, one-lap qualifying. The first round will feature every driver getting one lap to secure their fastest time. The ten fastest will transfer to the final round where they’ll compete for pole position and the rest of the top ten in the starting lineup.

William Byron won last week’s race at Texas Motor Speedway to secure advancement to the round of 8. He’s +1600 to win a second straight race at DraftKings Sportsbook. Brad Keselowski is the favorite at +900 and is followed by Ryan Blaney at +1100, Chris Buescher at +1200, and Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace at +1300. Defending race champ Chase Elliott is +1400 and Talladega spring winner Kyle Busch is +1800.

How to watch qualifying for the YellaWood 500

Date: Saturday, September 30

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network

Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Entry list