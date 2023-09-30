 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying: How to watch the starting lineup get set for the YellaWood 500

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of pit raod during qualifying for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series CampingWorld.com 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 24, 2015 in Talladega, Alabama. Photo by Chris Graythen/NASCAR via Getty Images

NASCAR returns to Talladega Superspeedway for its fall race as the Cup Series playoffs continue. The field is running the YellaWood 500, which is the second race of the round of 12 in the 2023 playoffs. Qualifying will set the starting lineup on Saturday, September 30 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Qualifying will air on USA Network and a live stream will be available at NBC Sports Live or using the NBC Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to it. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

The drivers will run two rounds of single-car, one-lap qualifying. The first round will feature every driver getting one lap to secure their fastest time. The ten fastest will transfer to the final round where they’ll compete for pole position and the rest of the top ten in the starting lineup.

William Byron won last week’s race at Texas Motor Speedway to secure advancement to the round of 8. He’s +1600 to win a second straight race at DraftKings Sportsbook. Brad Keselowski is the favorite at +900 and is followed by Ryan Blaney at +1100, Chris Buescher at +1200, and Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace at +1300. Defending race champ Chase Elliott is +1400 and Talladega spring winner Kyle Busch is +1800.

How to watch qualifying for the YellaWood 500

Date: Saturday, September 30
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network
Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Entry list

2023 YellaWood 500 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chandler Smith 13
14 Chase Briscoe 14
15 Brennan Poole 15
16 A.J. Allmendinger 16
17 Chris Buescher 17
18 Martin Truex Jr 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Bubba Wallace 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Justin Haley 31
25 Michael McDowell 34
26 Riley Herbst 36
27 Todd Gilliland 38
28 Ryan Preece 41
29 Carson Hocevar 42
30 Erik Jones 43
31 Tyler Reddick 45
32 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
33 Alex Bowman 48
34 J.J. Yeley 51
35 Ty Gibbs 54
36 Ty Dillon 77
37 B.J. McLeod 78
38 Daniel Suarez 99

