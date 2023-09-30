 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch the Love’s RV Stop 250 Truck race on TV and via live stream

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is in action at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend. We go over how you can watch the Love’s RV Stop 250.

By David Fucillo
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Chevrolet Silverado 250 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 02, 2021 in Talladega, Alabama. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The NASCAR Truck Series continues its 2023 playoffs on Saturday with the Love’s RV Stop 250 at Talladega Superspeedway. This is the only visit to the legendary track for the Truck Series and it is the second race of the round of 8.

The green flag drops at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday and the race will air on FS1. A live stream will be available Fox Sports Live and through the Fox Sports app. If you don’t have a cable log-in to access either, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

Corey Heim won the circuit’s race two weeks ago at Bristol to open his round of the playoffs. That guaranteed him advancement to the November championship race at Phoenix Raceway. The Truck Series will run this race at Talladega and then an October 21st race at Homestead-Miami Speedway to determine the other three championship spots.

Zane Smith and Christian Eckes are co-favorites to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook with +850 odds. Carson Hocevar follows at +900, and Heim, Ben Rhodes, and Ty Majeski all follow at +1100. Of that group, Smith, Rhodes, and Majeski all currently sit on the wrong side of the final eight drivers in the playoff cut.

How to watch the Love’s RV Stop 250

Date: Saturday, September 30
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports app

Starting lineup

2023 Love’s RV Stop 250 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 David Gilliland 1
2 Garrett Smithley 2
3 Nick Sanchez 2
4 Cory Roper 4
5 Chase Purdy 4
6 Dean Thompson 5
7 Colby Howard 9
8 Jennifer Jo Cobb 10
9 Corey Heim 11
10 Spencer Boyd 12
11 Hailie Deegan 13
12 Tanner Gray 15
13 Tyler Ankrum 16
14 Taylor Gray 17
15 Christian Eckes 19
16 Greg Van Alst 20
17 Jason White 22
18 Grant Enfinger 23
19 Rajah Caruth 24
20 Chandler Smith 25
21 Bryan Dauzat 28
22 Ryan Vargas 30
23 Bret Holmes 32
24 Keith McGee 33
25 Brett Moffitt 34
26 Jake Garcia 35
27 Zane Smith 38
28 Bayley Currey 41
29 Carson Hocevar 42
30 Daniel Dye 43
31 Lawless Alan 45
32 Jack Wood 51
33 Stewart Friesen 52
34 Tyler Hill 56
35 Jake Drew 61
36 Parker Kligerman 75
37 Matt Crafton 88
38 Clay Greenfield 95
39 Ty Majeski 98
40 Ben Rhodes 99

