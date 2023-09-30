How to watch the Love’s RV Stop 250 Truck race on TV and via live stream

The NASCAR Truck Series continues its 2023 playoffs on Saturday with the Love’s RV Stop 250 at Talladega Superspeedway. This is the only visit to the legendary track for the Truck Series and it is the second race of the round of 8.

The green flag drops at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday and the race will air on FS1. A live stream will be available Fox Sports Live and through the Fox Sports app. If you don’t have a cable log-in to access either, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

Corey Heim won the circuit’s race two weeks ago at Bristol to open his round of the playoffs. That guaranteed him advancement to the November championship race at Phoenix Raceway. The Truck Series will run this race at Talladega and then an October 21st race at Homestead-Miami Speedway to determine the other three championship spots.

Zane Smith and Christian Eckes are co-favorites to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook with +850 odds. Carson Hocevar follows at +900, and Heim, Ben Rhodes, and Ty Majeski all follow at +1100. Of that group, Smith, Rhodes, and Majeski all currently sit on the wrong side of the final eight drivers in the playoff cut.

How to watch the Love’s RV Stop 250

Date: Saturday, September 30

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports app

Starting lineup