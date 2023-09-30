 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Love’s RV Stop 250 Truck Series race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for DAY’s Love’s RV Stop 250 at Talladega Superspeedway.

By David Fucillo
A loose tire of the #1 Monster Energy Ford, driven by Hailie Deegan rolls onto the track during a pit stop in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Chevy Silverado 250 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 01, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

NASCAR is back at the legendary Talladega Superspeedway for some fall racing. The playoffs are at hand and the Truck Series is determining the final four drivers for its championship race at Phoenix Raceway in November. This weekend, one more spot could be filled at the Love’s RV Stop 250.

The race is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m. ET, but preceding that, we’ve got qualifying at 9:30 a.m. FS2 will broadcast qualifying, and a live stream will be available at Fox Sports Live and through the FOX Sports App. If you’re unable to watch, we’ll be providing live updates as the starting lineup is finalized for the race.

Each driver will get one lap to run their fastest time on the track. The ten fastest will advance to the second round where they will compete for pole position. The fastest claims the pole, second fastest is No. 2, and so on down the rest of the starting lineup.

Zane Smith and Christian Eckes head into qualifying as the co-favorites with +850 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here is the full field for the Love’s RV Stop 250 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.

2023 Love’s RV Stop 250 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 David Gilliland 1
2 Garrett Smithley 2
3 Nick Sanchez 2
4 Cory Roper 4
5 Chase Purdy 4
6 Dean Thompson 5
7 Colby Howard 9
8 Jennifer Jo Cobb 10
9 Corey Heim 11
10 Spencer Boyd 12
11 Hailie Deegan 13
12 Tanner Gray 15
13 Tyler Ankrum 16
14 Taylor Gray 17
15 Christian Eckes 19
16 Greg Van Alst 20
17 Jason White 22
18 Grant Enfinger 23
19 Rajah Caruth 24
20 Chandler Smith 25
21 Bryan Dauzat 28
22 Ryan Vargas 30
23 Bret Holmes 32
24 Keith McGee 33
25 Brett Moffitt 34
26 Jake Garcia 35
27 Zane Smith 38
28 Bayley Currey 41
29 Carson Hocevar 42
30 Daniel Dye 43
31 Lawless Alan 45
32 Jack Wood 51
33 Stewart Friesen 52
34 Tyler Hill 56
35 Jake Drew 61
36 Parker Kligerman 75
37 Matt Crafton 88
38 Clay Greenfield 95
39 Ty Majeski 98
40 Ben Rhodes 99

