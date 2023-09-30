NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Love’s RV Stop 250 Truck Series race

NASCAR is back at the legendary Talladega Superspeedway for some fall racing. The playoffs are at hand and the Truck Series is determining the final four drivers for its championship race at Phoenix Raceway in November. This weekend, one more spot could be filled at the Love’s RV Stop 250.

The race is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m. ET, but preceding that, we’ve got qualifying at 9:30 a.m. FS2 will broadcast qualifying, and a live stream will be available at Fox Sports Live and through the FOX Sports App. If you’re unable to watch, we’ll be providing live updates as the starting lineup is finalized for the race.

Each driver will get one lap to run their fastest time on the track. The ten fastest will advance to the second round where they will compete for pole position. The fastest claims the pole, second fastest is No. 2, and so on down the rest of the starting lineup.

Zane Smith and Christian Eckes head into qualifying as the co-favorites with +850 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here is the full field for the Love’s RV Stop 250 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.