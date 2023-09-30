 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Love’s RV Stop 250 truck race via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s Love’s RV Stop 250 qualifying on Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway via live online stream.

By David Fucillo
A general view of racing from the grandstands during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Chevrolet Silverado 250 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 02, 2021 in Talladega, Alabama. Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

The NASCAR Truck Series continues its 2023 playoffs this weekend with a trip to Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. The race is scheduled for Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET and qualifying will precede it at 9:30 a.m. that day.

The race is airing on FS1 while qualifying is airing on FS2. If you aren’t around a TV to watch the events, you can live stream them at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

Truck qualifying at Talladega features a relatively rare two-round process. The first round will see each car run single car, 1-lap qualifying. The ten fastest drivers advance to the second round where they compete for pole position and the rest of the top ten.

Zane Smith and Christian Eckes head into qualifying as the co-favorites to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. They both have +850 odds and are followed by Carson Hocevar at +900 and Corey Heim, Ben Rhodes, and Ty Majeski at +1100.

How to watch qualifying for the Love’s RV Stop 250

Date: Saturday, September 30
Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
TV channel: FS2
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, FOX Sports App

Entry list

2023 Love’s RV Stop 250 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 David Gilliland 1
2 Garrett Smithley 2
3 Nick Sanchez 2
4 Cory Roper 4
5 Chase Purdy 4
6 Dean Thompson 5
7 Colby Howard 9
8 Jennifer Jo Cobb 10
9 Corey Heim 11
10 Spencer Boyd 12
11 Hailie Deegan 13
12 Tanner Gray 15
13 Tyler Ankrum 16
14 Taylor Gray 17
15 Christian Eckes 19
16 Greg Van Alst 20
17 Jason White 22
18 Grant Enfinger 23
19 Rajah Caruth 24
20 Chandler Smith 25
21 Bryan Dauzat 28
22 Ryan Vargas 30
23 Bret Holmes 32
24 Keith McGee 33
25 Brett Moffitt 34
26 Jake Garcia 35
27 Zane Smith 38
28 Bayley Currey 41
29 Carson Hocevar 42
30 Daniel Dye 43
31 Lawless Alan 45
32 Jack Wood 51
33 Stewart Friesen 52
34 Tyler Hill 56
35 Jake Drew 61
36 Parker Kligerman 75
37 Matt Crafton 88
38 Clay Greenfield 95
39 Ty Majeski 98
40 Ben Rhodes 99

More From DraftKings Network