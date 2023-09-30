How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Love’s RV Stop 250 truck race via live online stream

The NASCAR Truck Series continues its 2023 playoffs this weekend with a trip to Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. The race is scheduled for Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET and qualifying will precede it at 9:30 a.m. that day.

The race is airing on FS1 while qualifying is airing on FS2. If you aren’t around a TV to watch the events, you can live stream them at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

Truck qualifying at Talladega features a relatively rare two-round process. The first round will see each car run single car, 1-lap qualifying. The ten fastest drivers advance to the second round where they compete for pole position and the rest of the top ten.

Zane Smith and Christian Eckes head into qualifying as the co-favorites to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. They both have +850 odds and are followed by Carson Hocevar at +900 and Corey Heim, Ben Rhodes, and Ty Majeski at +1100.

How to watch qualifying for the Love’s RV Stop 250

Date: Saturday, September 30

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS2

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, FOX Sports App

Entry list