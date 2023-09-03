Pick on the Total for Twins-Rangers on September 3

The Texas Rangers have fallen out of the top spot in the American League West and look to regain it on Sunday when they host the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota Twins vs. Texas Rangers (-140, 8.5)

The Rangers give Jon Gray the start on the mound, who overall has an 8-7 record and a 3.79 ERA this season, but enters in poor form having allowed at least three runs in seven of his last 10 starts.

Additionally for Gray, he has had most of his issues at home, supplying a 4.17 ERA with 1.3 home runs per nine innings allowed compared to a 3.41 road ERA with 0.8 home runs per nine innings allowed.

While the Twins overall this season are 27th in road batting average, the offense has been one of the best in the American League since the All-Star Break, ranking third in runs per game with 5.2 runs per game in their last 44 games entering Saturday with an American League-best 75 home runs in that span.

On the mound for the Twins will be Kenta Maeda, who has cooled off since initially having success after a stint on the injured list, posting a 4.69 ERA this season with 1.5 home runs per nine innings allowed this season and at least three runs allowed in each of his last three starts.

Maeda is tasked with limiting a Rangers lineup that leads the league in runs per game at home this season with six per game while ranking third in home batting average with a mark of .276 and their 1.7 home runs per game at home leads the American League with seven different players with at least 11 home runs at home this season.

Both teams have had serious bullpen issues since the All-Star Break with the Twins 21st in bullpen ERA in that span and the Rangers are 25th in that same stretch.

The struggles of both bullpens coupled with the recent offensive surge for the Twins and overall strength of the Rangers offense, there will be plenty of runs scored in Texas on Sunday.

The Play: Twins vs. Rangers Over 8.5