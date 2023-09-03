LSU vs. Florida State picks, best bets for Week 1 Orlando matchup

The No. 5 LSU Tigers take on the No. 8 Florida State Seminoles in the only top-10 matchup of Week 1. The two teams will face off on Sunday, September 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be available to watch on ABC.
Florida State won last year’s matchup, the first of a two-game series, by blocking an LSU extra point that would have sent the game to overtime. LSU enters as the favorite this year, favored by just two points. LSU ended up beating Alabama and reaching the SEC Championship game, where they fell to Georgia. Florida State had a rough October that saw them drop three conference games in a row last year, and they were cut out of the ACC finals.
Jayden Daniels returns at quarterback for LSU this season, and their biggest issue in the offseason was improving their offensive line — the Tigers allowed the second-most sacks in the SEC last season. FSU hit the transfer portal hard this offseason, and they will be led by veteran QB Jordan travis, entering his sixth season in college.
Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup and a pick for the game.
SP+ Rankings
LSU: 5 overall, 10 offense, 14 defense
FSU: 12 overall, 23 offense, 18 defense
Injury update
LSU
RB Armoni Goodwin - Out (injury)
John Emery - Out (undisclosed)
DL Maason Smith - Out (suspension)
OL Kimo Makane’ole - Probable
RB Josh Williams - Probable
FSU
WR Ja’khi Douglas - Out (undisclosed)
ATS/Total
Against The Spread in 2022
LSU: 8-6 ATS
FSU: 8-5 ATS
Total in 2022
LSU: Over 8-6
FSU: Over 7-6
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: LSU -2
Total: 56.5
Moneyline: LSU -135, FSU +114
Weather
86°F, Mostly sunny, 1% chance precipitation, 13 MPH winds
The Pick
FSU +2
It was a one-point game last year, and it certainly could be again this weekend. The Noles bring one of the most experienced teams in the country to the field this season, and Mike Norvell’s team has quickly risen in the ranks from year to year. FSU was dominating the game heading into the fourth quarter last year, and as both teams return plenty of starters, this should be a close rematch with some excellent offensive play from both teams.