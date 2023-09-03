Top fantasy baseball middle infield waiver pickups for Week 24

The air is starting to get a bit crisper (well, in the north at least). The real-life and fantasy trade deadlines have come and gone. September is almost upon us. The marathon of the 2023 MLB season has become a sprint to the finish, and right now is winning time for those of you lucky enough to still be in contention in your fantasy baseball leagues. With precious few weeks to shore up holes and make up ground in the standings, smart adds become even more important: Hit on an under-the-radar free agent, and fantasy hardware awaits; miss, and you’ll spend the winter wondering what if.

Luckily, our weekly waiver wire recommendations are here to help, with position-by-position looks are players you should consider snagging off the waiver wire. Next up: the middle infield spots.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 24 middle infield targets

Ronny Mauricio, SS, New York Mets

Roster percentage: 3.4%

It took New York long enough, but one of the team’s top prospects is finally getting the call — and should get just about every-day playing time over the final few weeks of a lost 2023 season. Mauricio has crushed Triple-A pitching to the tune of a .292/.346/.506 slash line with 23 homers and 24 steals across 116 games, showcasing the big-time athleticism that’s had the 6’3 phenom on prospect radars for years now. Granted, those numbers belie the risk here — Mauricio has long run among the lowest walk rates of anyone in the Minors, and there are serious questions about whether his ultra-aggressive approach will cost him against big-league pitching — but the power is very real, and he’ll get ample opportunity to work out the kinks this month. (He should get outfield and second base eligibility soon, too, with Francisco Lindor blocking him at short in Queens.)

Davis Schneider, 2B, Toronto Blue Jays

Roster percentage: 11.8%

Schneider had a torrid start to his MLB career in early August (nine hits in his first three games), then cooled off (1-for-17 with eight Ks over his next five), and now he’s on fire again: The 24-year-old former 28th-round pick is getting regular playing time with Bo Bichette on the shelf again, and he’s making the most of it, with four homers and 11 RBI over his last eight games. Schneider remains far better against lefties than righties, but Toronto basically has no choice but to run him out every day until Bichette comes back, and a 1.420 OPS over your first 57 MLB plate appearances is nothing to sneeze at.

Lenyn Sosa, 2B/SS, Chicago White Sox

Roster percentage: 0.2%

Speaking of guys who are locked into playing time: Sosa has taken the second-base job on the South Side and run with it, hitting .279/.279/.558 with four homers and nine RBI over his last 13 games. Granted, that OBP indicates just how crazy-aggressive the 23-year-old is at the plate, and that could come back to bite him. But the power is real:

Lenyn Sosa is back at it again! pic.twitter.com/Ipv9WrhuEl — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 29, 2023

And again, he’ll have endless chances to prove himself on a White Sox team bereft of better options and with every reason to see if Sosa — the team’s No. 11 prospect — is a keeper moving forward.

Kyren Paris, SS, Los Angeles Angels

Roster percentage: 0%

Zach Neto’s persistent injuries have prompted the Angels to make another aggressive promotion, calling up Paris after the 21-year-old posted a .255/.393/.417 slash line with 14 homers and 44 steals in 113 games this summer at Double-A. His whopping 151 strikeouts tell you how low the floor is here — there’s a chance that Paris simply isn’t a Major League-caliber hitter — but his defensive chops (and L.A.’s complete tank job) should guarantee him playing time, and his speed is top-of-the-scale. If you need an infusion of stolen bases to carry you to the finish line, he’s a great dart throw.