All Out 2023 pool predictions: Questions for Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley

AEW will return to pay-per-view tonight when presenting All Out live from the United Center in Chicago, IL. The ‘Zero Hour’ pre-show is set to begin at 7 p.m. ET with the main show beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Bleacher Report ($50).

One of the marquee matches on the show will feature Orange Cassidy defending the AEW International Championship against Jon Moxley. As always with these events, you can win big on DraftKings Sportsbook in a $25,000 free-to-play pool! We’ll take a look at the eight questions you’ll need to answer correctly about the main event to win up to $1,000 in DK Dollars and offer our predictions below.

Who will attempt the first pinfall?

Orange Cassidy

Jon Moxley

How many lazy kicks will Orange Cassidy give to Jon Moxley?

0-1

2-3

4-5

6+

Number of times Jon Moxley successfully hits the Paradigm Shift:

Over 1.5

Under 1.5

Number of times Orange Cassidy successfully hits the Orange Punch:

Over 1.5

Under 1.5

Who will bleed in this match?

Only Jon Moxley

Only Orange Cassidy

Both

Neither

C’mon, it’s a Jon Moxley match. Everybody’s bleeding.

Will there be outside interference during the match?

Yes

No

We’re definitely getting the Blackpool Combat Club and the Best Friends getting involved.

Will the International Title be used as a weapon during the match?

Yes

No

How long will this match go from the opening bell to the closing bell?

Over 16 minutes, 30 seconds

Under 16 minutes, 30 seconds

This match should get plenty of time.