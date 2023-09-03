AEW will return to pay-per-view tonight when presenting All Out live from the United Center in Chicago, IL. The ‘Zero Hour’ pre-show is set to begin at 7 p.m. ET with the main show beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Bleacher Report ($50).

This will be the fifth annual All Out event as it has become a Labor Day weekend staple for AEW. This will be the fourth edition to be held in the Chicago area and the first one to take place in the large United Center. Of course, looming large over this show is the news of CM Punk’s firing due to his backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In last Sunday. With this being Punk’s hometown, we’re bound to get very audible chants of his name throughout the night.

How to watch All Out 2023

Date: Sunday, September 3

Time: 8 p.m. ET (‘Zero Hour’ pre-show begins at 7 p.m. ET)

Live stream: All Out will stream will be available for $50 on Bleacher Report. You can stream it on the B/R Live app through most platforms and mobile devices.

What to watch for on All Out 2023

AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole will defend their newly won ROH World Tag Team Championship tonight as they will face the Dark Order. MJF and Cole captured the belts by defeating Aussie Open in the All In opener last Sunday and closed the show by facing each other for the former’s world title. It was announced afterwards that a tag team battle royal would be held on Rampage to determine their opponents for All Out and Alex Reynolds/John Silver came out victorious. We’ll see if “Better Than You Bay Bay” can put a successful title defense under their belts.

AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy will try to put another successful title defense under his belt when facing Jon Moxley. The Best Friends and the Blackpool Combat Club have been feuding over the last several weeks and during their Stadium Stampede match at All In, Cassidy won it for his team by pinning Claudio Castagnoli. Owning pinfalls over Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta, Cassidy expressed his desire to pin Moxley and after defeating Penta El Zero Miedo on Dynamite this past Wednesday, he cut an impassioned promo about what this title reign means to him. We’ll see if he can keep it going by taking down Mox.

Ricky Starks will face a huge challenge when going up against Bryan Danielson in a strap match. Last month, Starks whipped Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat with a belt and was suspended for 28 days. Just now returning, Starks challenged “The Dragon” to a strap match at All Out. Not being specific about which dragon he would face, Steamboat revealed on last night’s episode of Collision that his opponent would be the “American Dragon” Bryan Danielson. Starks was supposedly going to face CM Punk in the main event, so this match was put together on the fly this week.

Full list of matches*

AEW International Championship - Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley

TNT Championship - Luchasaurus (c) vs. Darby Allin

TBS Championship - Kris Statlander (c) vs. Ruby Soho

ROH World Tag Team Championship - Adam Cole/MJF (c) vs. The Dark Order

ROH World Television Championship - Samoa Joe (c) vs. Shane Taylor

Bryan Danielson vs. Ricky Starks (Strap match)

Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita

The Young Bucks/FTR vs. Bullet Club Gold

Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Eddie Kingston/Katsuyori Shibata vs. Blackpool Combat Club

*Card subject to change