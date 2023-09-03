What time does All Out 2023 start?

AEW will return to pay-per-view todnight when presenting All Out live from the United Center in Chicago, IL. The ‘Zero Hour’ pre-show is set to begin at 7 p.m. ET with the main show beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Bleacher Report ($50).

This will be the fifth annual All Out event as it has become a Labor Day weekend staple for AEW. This will be the fourth edition to be held in the Chicago area and the first one to take place in the large United Center. Of course, looming large over this show is the news of CM Punk’s firing due to his backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In last Sunday. With this being Punk’s hometown, we’re bound to get very audible chants of his name throughout the night.

Here is the current list of matches scheduled for tonight’s All Out card:

Full list of matches*

AEW International Championship - Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley

TNT Championship - Luchasaurus (c) vs. Darby Allin

TBS Championship - Kris Statlander (c) vs. Ruby Soho

ROH World Tag Team Championship - Adam Cole/MJF (c) vs. The Dark Order

ROH World Television Championship - Samoa Joe (c) vs. Shane Taylor

Bryan Danielson vs. Ricky Starks (Strap match)

Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita

The Young Bucks/FTR vs. Bullet Club Gold

Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Eddie Kingston/Katsuyori Shibata vs. Blackpool Combat Club

*Card subject to change