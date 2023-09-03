Picks, predictions for Phillies vs. Brewers on Sunday, September 3

The Philadelphia Phillies (74-61) take on the Milwaukee Brewers (75-59) in the final game of a three-game series on Sunday, September 3. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET from American Family Field. Lefty Ranger Suarez (2-6, 3.88 ERA) will take the mound for the Phillies in his return from the IL, while Wade Miley (7-3, 3.17) goes for the Brewers.

This one is nearly a pick ‘em: Philly enters as -112 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Milwaukee coming in at -108. The run total is set at 9.5.

Phillies-Brewers picks: Sunday, September 3

Injury report

Phillies

Out: SP Ranger Suárez (right hamstring strain)

Brewers

Out: SP Adrian Houser (right elbow effusion), SP Julio Teheran (right hip impingement), OF Blake Perkins (left oblique strain), RP J.C. Mejía (right shoulder inflammation), DH Jesse Winker (back spasms), RP Aaron Ashby (left shoulder), CF Garrett Mitchell (left shoulder subluxation)

Starting pitchers

Ranger Suarez vs. Wade Miley

Suarez missed part of the month of August with a hamstring strain, but was activated from the IL on September 1. Before his injury, he was looking solid with a 2.45 ERA over his last three starts and 18.1 innings. However, his July was not nearly as good, as he wrapped up the month with a 6.11 ERA over 28 innings. It’s hard to tell which Suarez will step out onto the mound.

Miley, meanwhile, looked very consistent throughout August. He finished the month with an ERA of 3.46 over five starts and 26 innings. He can generally be counted on to pitch about five or six innings and allow between one and three runs in that time. However, his strikeout numbers have been low throughout the month — he added up just 14 in August.

Over/Under pick

The total of each of the first two games was 12, so I’m going to continue betting on that trend. Miley is consistent, but he also consistently lets up a few runs in his starts. Suarez may struggle in his return against the Brewers on the road if he pitches like he did in July, though his August looked much improved. I’m sticking with what we know here.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

The Brewers have won each of the first two games, 7-5, and I like them to sweep here. They have now pulled off sweeps in three of their last four series, and they clearly aren’t having any issues on their home field this weekend. Miley is a consistent pitcher, and Suarez is returning from an injury and raises some questions after his severe ups and downs this season. Expect a similar score today.

Pick: Brewers -108