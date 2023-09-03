Picks, predictions for Mariners vs. Mets on Sunday, September 3

The Seattle Mariners (77-58) take on the New York Mets (62-74) in the final game of a three-game series on Sunday, September 4. First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. ET from Citi Field. George Kirby (10-8, 3.28) will take the mound for the Mariners, and Tylor Megill (7-7, 5.29 ERA) will pitch for the Mets.

Seattle enters as -155 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with New York coming in at +130. The total is set at 9.

Mariners-Mets picks: Sunday, September 3

Injury report

Mariners

Out: C Tom Murphy (thumb), OF Jarred Kelenic (foot)

Mets

Out: OF Starling Marte (groin), 2B Luis Guillorme (calf)

Starting pitchers

George Kirby vs. Tylor Megill

Kirby is unstoppable for the Mariners right now. He wrapped up August with an ERA of 2.60 for the month after pitching 27.2 innings in four starts. He shut out the Orioles in a full nine-inning performance in his most recent home outing, and he allowed three runs in 5.2 innings while recording nine strikeouts in his most recent road outing. While he isn’t quite as consistent on the road as he is in Seattle, Kirby is among the most solid options you can get out on the mound.

Megill had a great outing in his most recent start, keeping the Rangers to one run in six innings while recording eight strikeouts at home. The rest of his August looked somewhat less impressive, as he allowed 15 earned runs in 19.2 innings. However, if he can keep up this momentum at home, the righty-heavy Mariners will have trouble with Megill and his slider.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the first two games of the series were 3 and 15. I’m going with the former — Kirby should be able to hold back the Mets batting lineup, and Megill performed very well against the Rangers in his latest home start. I think it will be another close game, but not quite as high-scoring as yesterday’s matchup.

Pick: Under 9

Moneyline pick

The Mets won the first game of the series, 2-1, and the Mariners took the second, 8-7. This is a close series, but I like the Mets to take the third. They have home-field advantage, which might not play into my pick quite as much if it hadn’t affected the starting pitchers so much this season. Kirby is much stronger at home than he is on the road, and Megill showed out at Citi Field against a very tough Rangers batting lineup in his latest start. I think we have another close game on our hands, but the Mets take this for me.

Pick: Mets +130