Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Sunday, September 3

Rise and shine, DFS players. Sunday means a matinee-heavy day of baseball, which means you’ll have to get a move on to get those lineups set on time. The main slate over at DraftKings includes just seven games getting underway at 1:10 p.m. ET, and with relatively few options to choose from and not a ton of time, we’re here to help you choose with confidence with three of our favorite stacks of the day.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Sunday, September 3

Boston Red Sox vs. Kansas City Royals

Rafael Devers ($5,800)

Adam Duvall ($5,100)

Alex Verdugo ($4,600)

Triston Casas ($4,400)

The Royals will be using veteran Zack Greinke as a bulk man this afternoon, and while the 39-year-old has nothing left to prove in his MLB career, he’s had a rough go of it in 2023. Greinke has a 5.28 ERA on the season, and lefties have particularly given him trouble with a whopping .326/.357/.576 slash line allowed. The Red Sox have plenty of impact left-handed bats to make use of that platoon advantage — Devers is the obvious choice (he went 2-for-5 last night), but both Verdugo (.993 OPS over his last 10 games) and Casas (1.222) carry big-time upside for a more reasonable cost.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Bryce Harper ($6,200)

Trea Turner ($5,900)

Alec Bohm ($4,500)

Edmundo Sosa ($2,500)

Brewers starter Wade Miley has been solid of late (3.46 ERA in five August starts) but he’ll have his work cut out for him against a Phillies lineup that’s batting .278/.357/.517 as a team against left-handers since August 1. Both Harper (6-for-13 lifetime against Miley, 1.369 OPS over his last 10) and Turner (4-for-8, 1.367) have hit Miley well in their careers, and while those two will cost you a fair amount of salary, you can realize some savings with Bohm (.929 OPS against lefties this year) and Sosa (.817).

Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox

Kerry Carpenter ($4,600)

Zack McKinstry ($3,900)

Parker Meadows ($3,400)

Akil Baddoo ($3,000)

If you’re looking to ball on a bit more of a budget, the Tigers have been surprisingly feisty at the plate in the second half and have a dream matchup against White Sox righty Michael Kopech and his 7.34 ERA since the All-Star break. Carpenter has been a revelation in the heart of Detroit’s order this year, with a .902 OPS against righties (and he went 3-for-4 last night). McKinstry has been hot of late — he’s got an .814 OPS over his last 10 — while the rookie Meadows has an .804 OPS since being called up late last month.