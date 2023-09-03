 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

US Open results: Who is advancing to the quarterfinals in the men’s singles bracket

The US Open is playing the round of 16 on Sunday and Monday. We break down results and what’s next for the men’s bracket.

By David Fucillo
Tommy Paul of the United States and Ben Shelton of the United States embrace at the net in the Quarterfinal singles match during day ten of the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 25, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

The 2023 US Open has advanced to the fourth round and 16 men remain in the singles tournament. The Round of 16 runs on Sunday and Monday across a host of ESPN-related channels. On Sunday, ESPN opens coverage, followed by ABC and then ESPN2. On Monday, ESPN will open coverage and ESPN2 will follow. ESPN Deportes will have coverage all day. A live stream is available at WatchESPN.

The women’s draw includes the top three seeds, with the #4 and #5 seeds both getting upset in the early rounds. There are six unseeded players remaining, although none will face each other, so we’re not guaranteed an unseeded player in the quarterfinals. Four Americans remain in the tournament and they will all play on Sunday. #14 Tommy Paul faces unseeded countryman Ben Shelton at noon, #10 Frances Tiafoe faces Rinky Hijikata, and #9 Taylor Fritz faces Dominic Stricker.

Sunday will see tournament favorite #2 Novak Djokovic face unseeded Borna Gojo, while top seed Carlos Alcaraz will face unseeded Matteo Arnaldi on Monday. Djokovic is +105 to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook while Alcaraz is +190.

Below is the full Round of 16 schedule and we’ll update with results and the subsequent men’s quarterfinal matchups as the round comes to an end.

Men’s Singles Draw

Round of 16 results

#14 Tommy Paul vs. Ben Shelton — 12 p.m., Sunday
#10 Frances Tiafoe vs. Rinky Hijikata — 3 p.m., Sunday
#9 Taylor Fritz vs. Dominic Stricker — 5 p.m., Sunday
#2 Novak Djokovic vs. Borna Gojo — 7 p.m., Sunday

#3 Daniil Medvedev vs. #13 Alex De Minaur — TBD, Monday
#8 Andrey Rublev vs. Jack Draper — TBD, Monday
#1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. Matteo Arnaldi — TBD, Monday
#6 Jannik Sinner vs. #12 Alexander Zverev — TBD, Monday

Quarterfinal matchups

TBD

