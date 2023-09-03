US Open results: Who is advancing to the quarterfinals in the women’s singles bracket

The 2023 US Open has advanced to the fourth round and we are down to the final 16 women in the singles tournament. The Round of 16 will run on Sunday and Monday across a host of channels. Sunday will feature coverage on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2. Monday will feature coverage on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes. A live stream is available at WatchESPN.

The women’s draw still includes four of the top five seeds. Three unseeded players have reached the Round of 16 and the round includes four Americans. #3 Jessica Pegula is the top-seeded American, and she’ll face #17 Madison Keys on Monday. Pegula is a -190 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top seeded Iga Świątek remains the favorite to win the tournament with +175 odds ahead of her match against #20 Jeļena Ostapenko. Świątek is -900 to win the match.

Below is the full Round of 16 schedule and we’ll update with results and the subsequent women’s quarterfinal matchups as the round comes to an end.

Women’s Singles Draw

Round of 16 results

#10 Karolína Muchová vs. Xinyu Wang — 11 a.m., Sunday

#15 Belinda Bencic vs. #30 Sorana Cîrstea — 12:30 p.m., Sunday

#6 Coco Gauff vs. Caroline Wozniacki — 2 p.m., Sunday

#1 Iga Świątek vs. #20 Jeļena Ostapenko — 9 p.m., Sunday

#9 Markéta Vondroušová vs. Peyton Stearns — TBD, Monday

#3 Jessica Pegula vs. #17 Madison Keys — TBD, Monday

#5 Ons Jabeur vs. #23 Qinwen Zheng — TBD, Monday

#2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. #13 Daria Kasatkina — TBD, Monday

Quarterfinal matchups

TBD