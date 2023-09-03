How to watch Coco Gauff in the fourth round of the 2023 US Open on TV, via live stream

No. 6 Coco Gauff will face Caroline Wozniacki in the fourth round of the US Open on Sunday, September 3 at 2:00 p.m. ET. The match will air on ESPN. Gauff has defeated Laura Siegemund, Mirra Andreeva, and No. 32 Elise Mertens to reach the fourth round.

The 19-year-old American reached the quarterfinals of the US Open in 2022 but fell to Caroline Garcia. She has never qualified for the semifinals at the tournament and is still on the hunt for her first Grand Slam.

Wozniacki upset No. 11 Petra Kvitova in the second round and defeated Jennifer Brady in the third round to face Gauff. Wozniacki, the 2018 Australian Open champion, has reached the US Open finals twice in her career — once in 2009, and again in 2014. She retired from the sport in 2020 but returned this year after giving birth to two children in her time off.

The two have never faced off on the court, and Gauff was just 16 years old when Wozniacki initially retired. The match will air on ESPN on Sunday. Gauff is the favorite to win at -550 at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Wozniacki coming in at +400. Gauff has +500 odds to win it all, behind just Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka.