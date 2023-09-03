US Open 2023: Women’s Round of 16 schedule, bracket, scores for Sunday, September 3

The 2023 US Open opens the Round of 16 on Sunday and some big names are in action in the women’s singles bracket. The slate gets underway at 11 a.m. ET with coverage on ESPN (11 a.m.-3p.m.), ABC (3-6 p.m.) and ESPN2 (6-11 p.m.). This is the first time ABC has broadcast the US Open.

Top seed Iga Świątek is in the prime time match, facing #20 Jelena Ostapenko at 9 p.m. ET. Świątek is the biggest favorite of the day at DraftKings Sportsbook with -900 odds to win. Świątek is the defending champ at Flushing Meadows, winning it after never advancing past the fourth round in her three prior appearances.

#6 seed Coco Gauff is the top-ranked American woman playing on Sunday wth -550 odds to beat Carolina Wozniacki. A year ago, Gauff reached the quarterfinals before losing to Caroline Garcia.

All times listed below are ET and are approximate. All odds come from DraftKings Sportsbook.

US Open Women’s singles Round of 16 schedule: Sunday, September 3

11:00 a.m.

#10 Karolína Muchová (-600) vs. Xinyu Wang (+425) — Louis Armstrong Stadium

12:30 p.m.

#15 Belinda Bencic (-165) vs. #30 Sorana Cirstea (+135) — Louis Armstrong Stadium

2:00 p.m.

#6 Coco Gauff (-550) vs. Caroline Wozniacki (+400) — Arthur Ashe Stadium

9:00 p.m.

#1 Iga Świątek (-900) vs. #20 Jelena Ostapenko (+550) — Arthur Ashe Stadium