US Open 2023: Men’s Round of 16 schedule, bracket, scores for Sunday, September 3

We have everything you need to know for the Round of 16 men’s action at the US Open on Sunday including schedule, scores and more.

By David Fucillo
Tommy Paul of the United States reacts during his match against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain during their Men’s Singles Third Round match on Day Five of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 01, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

The 2023 US Open opens the Round of 16 on Sunday and it will be a busy day for American players in the men’s singles bracket. The slate gets underway at 12 p.m. ET with coverage on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2. ESPN coverage runs from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., ABC has its first ever US Open coverage from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and ESPN2 runs coverage from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Four Americans are playing on Sunday, including an all-American matchup to open the day. #14 Tommy Paul faces countryman Ben Shelton and is a -295 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. #10 Frances Tiafoe will face Australian Rinky Hijikata as a -800 favorite and #9 Taylor Fritz is also a -800 favorite against unseeded Swiss player Dominic Stricker.

The men’s day wraps at approximately 7 p.m. when #2 seed Novak Djokovic faces unseeded Borna Gojo. Joker is a -10000 favorite.

All times listed below are ET and are approximate. All odds come from DraftKings Sportsbook.

US Open Men’s singles Round of 16 schedule: Sunday, September 3

12:00 p.m.

#14 Tommy Paul (-295) vs. Ben Shelton (+235) — Arthur Ashe Stadium

3:00 p.m.

#10 Frances Tiafoe (-800) vs. Rinky Hijikata (+550) — Louis Armstrong Stadium

5:00 p.m.

#9 Taylor Fritz (-800) vs. Dominic Stricker (+550) — Louis Armstrong Stadium

7:00 p.m.

#2 Novak Djokovic (-10000) vs. Borna Gojo (+1700) — Arthur Ashe Stadium

