LSU vs. Florida State: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 1

It’s a battle of Top 10 teams and Heisman hopefuls when the No. 5 LSU Tigers take on No. 8 Florida State Semnoles at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The Sunday night kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. Last year Florida State needed to block an extra point with no time on the clock to beat LSU, 24-23.

LSU’s first season under Brian Kelly was a mixed bag. The Tigers suffered an opening week loss to Florida State and lost to Tennessee and Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. LSU did rally to beat Alabama, 32-31, which gave them the SEC West Division title. Quarterback Jayden Danels returns for his second season at LSU and is considered a strong Heisman contender at +1100 odds.

FSU reached the 10-win mark for the first time in three seasons under Mike Norvell. The Seminoles seemed to win most of their close games in 2022 including one-point wins over LSU and Louisville. FSU has national championship aspirations this season and quarterback Jordan Travis has the third-best Heisman odds at +1400.

LSU vs. Florida State

Date: Sunday, September 3

Start time:7:30 p.m.

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: LSU -2

Total: 56.5

Moneyline: LSU -135, Florida State +114