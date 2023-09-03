Oregon State vs. San Jose State: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 1

The No. 18 Oregon State Beavers behind what is likely their final campaign as a Pac-12 school with a Week 1 matchup against the San Jose State Spartans at Reser Stadium in Beaverton, Oregon. Kickoff is set for Sunday, September 3 at 3:30 p.m. ET. CBS will have the live broadcast and Paramount Plus will handle the live stream.

Oregon State is coming off of its third 10-win season in program history and right when it seems like head coach Jonathan Smith has a program that can consistently contend at the top of the conference, the future of the program is in limbo and will likely move forward outside of a power conference. That being said, the Beavers will have former Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei to make a final run at Pac-12 championship.

San Jose State (0-1) already got a taste of the Pac-12 last week with a 56-28 loss to the USC Trojans. The Spartans proved to be a feisty opponent if nothing else, gaining nearly 400 yards on what is supposedly an improved USC defense. Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro threw for 198 yards and three touchdowns against USC with receiver Nick Nash catching all three as part of his six catch, 89-yard day.

Oregon State vs. San Jose State

Date: Sunday, September 3

Start time: 3:30 p.m.

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Oregon State -16.5

Total: 54.5

Moneyline: Oregon State -850, San Jose State +575