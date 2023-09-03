Arsenal vs. Manchester United: Picks, predictions, how to watch Premier League match

Arsenal will play host to Manchester United on Sunday morning as both teams are looking to keep pace with the other top teams. We’re only three matches in, but Arsenal sit in sixth place with seven points while the Red Devils are in 10th place with six points. Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. ET from Emirates Stadium.

Here’s what you need to know for the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Arsenal v. Manchester United

Date: Sunday, September 3

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Livestream: fuboTV, Peacock

Moneyline odds

Arsenal: -125

Draw: +310

Manchester United: +320

Moneyline pick: Arsenal -125

Man United are coming off a 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest that saw the Red Devils go down 2-0 in the first five minutes of the match. They were able to claw their way back, with Bruno Fernandes netting the match winner in the 76th minute from the penalty spot. It was a huge relief for Erik ten Hag’s side to steal all three points after dropping a 2-0 result against Tottenham on Matchday 2.

Arsenal come into this match on the back of a 2-2 draw with Fulham. The Cottagers took a 1-0 lead in the first minute and held it until the 70th minute when Arsenal netted two goals within the next two minutes to take the lead. Just when the Gunners thought they’d leave with all three points, Joao Palhinha scored an equalizer in the 87th minute to split the points with last season’s runners-up.

Both sides will be missing players due to injury, but Manchester United’s list is far longer than Arsenal’s, and with more key players appearing on there too. ten Hag will be without the likes of Mason Mount (hamstring) and Luke Shaw (muscle injury), while new signing Rasmus Hojlund has yet to make his debut due to a back injury and Raphael Varane is doubtful after being pulled off at halftime against Nottingham Forest.

While Man United still look to find their footing, I’m backing Arsenal to get the win at home against a banged up Red Devils squad on Sunday.