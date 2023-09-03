LAFC vs. Inter Miami: Picks, predictions, how to watch MLS match

Two of the league’s hottest teams will meet up on Sunday as LAFC plays host to Lionel Messi and Inter Miami on Sunday evening. Coming off a 2-1 loss to Charlotte last week, LAFC will look to bounce back with a win as they look to keep pace with St. Louis City. Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET from BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

Here’s what you need to know for the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

LAFC v. Inter Miami

Date: Sunday, September 3

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Livestream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Moneyline odds

LAFC: -115

Draw: +280

Inter Miami: +255

Moneyline pick: Draw +280

LAFC had a great showing in the Leagues Cup after rolling past FC Juarez and Real Salt Lake with ease, outscoring those two opponents 11-1. They were edged out by Monterrey in the quarterfinal round thanks to an 88th-minute goal from Rogelio Funes Mori that sent the California side home. LAFC grabbed a 4-0 win over the Colorado Rapids in their return to MLS play and will hope to log a much-needed win over Inter Miami. LAFC sit second in the Western Conference, four points behind leaders St. Louis.

Inter Miami will be looking to continue their climb out of the basement as they make a hard push toward playoff qualification with just 10 matches left. They’ll have to get results in the majority of their remaining contests if they want a chance to make the postseason after an abysmal first half to the season that saw them go 5-14-3 before Messi’s arrival.

Don’t discount tired legs as Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba have been playing a ton of minutes for their new club with little rest. After a cross-country flight to Los Angeles, I’m backing a draw between these two sides as LAFC will look to capitalize on any small vulnerability they can find in the Miami squad. That’s not to say Miami won’t put up a fight or we won’t see a goal materialize out of nowhere from Messi, but I’m going with a draw when the final whistle blows.