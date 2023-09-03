 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR starting lineup: How Cook Out Southern 500 odds moved after Christopher Bell claimed Darlington pole

Christopher Bell claimed the pole in Darlington, which boosted his odds to win the Cook Out Southern 500. We break down what the qualifying results mean for Sunday’s race.

By David Fucillo
Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 Yahoo! Toyota, poses for photos after winning the pole award during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 02, 2023 in Darlington, South Carolina. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series opens its 2023 playoffs on Sunday when the green flag drops at the Cook Out Southern 500. Christopher Bell claimed the pole in Saturday qualifying and he and Denny Hamlin will lead the field off the starting line at 6 p.m. ET. The race is airing on USA and via live stream at NBC Sports Live.

Hamlin and Kyle Larson head into race day as favorites to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, sitting at +400. Martin Truex, Jr. entered the week as a +500 favorite to win the race coming off a regular season points title. Larson was just behind him at +550, and was just ahead of Hamlin and William Byron who were at +750. Byron slipped to +1200

Bell was the big mover after claiming the pole, improving from +1100 to +550. Aric Almirola is a longshot, but improved from +25000 to +15000 with his tenth-place finish in qualifying. On the other side, Alex Bowman will start 24th and slipped from +5500 to +10000, while Ross Chastain slipped from +1100 to +1800 after finishing 27th in qualifying.

Below is the starting lineup for Sunday’s race along with how the odds moved from the opening of the week to post-qualifying.

2023 Cook Out Southern 500 starting lineup + odds movement

Pos. Driver Car # Race day odds Pre-qualifying odds
1 Christopher Bell 20 +550 +1100
2 Denny Hamlin 11 +400 +750
3 Tyler Reddick 45 +1000 +1300
4 Ryan Blaney 12 +1600 +1800
5 Brad Keselowski 6 +1200 +1600
6 Joey Logano 22 +1800 +1800
7 Kevin Harvick 4 +1400 +1500
8 Chris Buescher 17 +2200 +1500
9 Michael McDowell 34 +8000 +10000
10 Aric Almirola 10 +15000 +25000
11 Kyle Busch 8 +1100 +1000
12 Chase Briscoe 14 +15000 +30000
13 Chase Elliott 9 +2500 +1700
14 Austin Cindric 2 +5000 +40000
15 Carson Hocevar 42 +25000 +15000
16 A.J. Allmendinger 16 +25000 +25000
17 Ty Gibbs 54 +5500 +3500
18 Kyle Larson 5 +400 +550
19 Bubba Wallace 23 +3500 +2800
20 Erik Jones 43 +5500 +2800
21 Daniel Suarez 99 +10000 +5500
22 Corey LaJoie 7 +50000 +40000
23 William Byron 24 +1200 +750
24 Alex Bowman 48 +10000 +5500
25 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47 +15000 +10000
26 Ty Dillon 77 +90000 +100000
27 Ross Chastain 1 +1800 +1100
28 Austin Dillon 3 +15000 +20000
29 Justin Haley 31 +30000 +40000
30 Todd Gilliland 38 +90000 +100000
31 Martin Truex Jr 19 +650 +500
32 Harrison Burton 21 +30000 +40000
33 J.J. Yeley 15 +90000 +100000
34 Ryan Preece 41 +30000 +40000
35 Ryan Newman 51 +40000 +50000
36 B.J. McLeod 78 +90000 +100000

