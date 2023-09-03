 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR’s Cook Out Southern 500: TV schedule, live stream, start time, more for Cup Series race

We go over how you can watch the Cook Out Southern 500 Cup Series race and when at Darlington Raceway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on May 14, 2023 in Darlington, South Carolina. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

NASCAR kicks off the Cup Series playoffs on Sunday in Darlington with the 2023 Cook Out Southern 500. The full contingent of drivers will be racing, but only 16 of them are competing for the season-ending Cup Series Championship.

The Cook Out Southern 500 gets underway at 6 p.m. ET and will run approximately four hours long. It will air on USA, and if you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live stream at NBC Sports Live or through the NBC Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

Martin Truex, Jr. won the regular season points championship and came into the weekend a +500 favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Larson follows at +550 and Denny Hamlin is +700. If any of the 16 playoff drivers wins the race, they clinch a berth in the round of 12.

2023 Cook Out Southern 500 TV, live stream info

Date: Sunday, September 3
Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
Channel: USA
Live stream link: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

STARTING LINEUP

2023 Cook Out Southern 500 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Christopher Bell 20
2 Denny Hamlin 11
3 Tyler Reddick 45
4 Ryan Blaney 12
5 Brad Keselowski 6
6 Joey Logano 22
7 Kevin Harvick 4
8 Chris Buescher 17
9 Michael McDowell 34
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Kyle Busch 8
12 Chase Briscoe 14
13 Chase Elliott 9
14 Austin Cindric 2
15 Carson Hocevar 42
16 A.J. Allmendinger 16
17 Ty Gibbs 54
18 Kyle Larson 5
19 Bubba Wallace 23
20 Erik Jones 43
21 Daniel Suarez 99
22 Corey LaJoie 7
23 William Byron 24
24 Alex Bowman 48
25 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
26 Ty Dillon 77
27 Ross Chastain 1
28 Austin Dillon 3
29 Justin Haley 31
30 Todd Gilliland 38
31 Martin Truex Jr 19
32 Harrison Burton 21
33 J.J. Yeley 15
34 Ryan Preece 41
35 Ryan Newman 51
36 B.J. McLeod 78

