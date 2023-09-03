How to watch NASCAR’s Cook Out Southern 500: TV schedule, live stream, start time, more for Cup Series race

NASCAR kicks off the Cup Series playoffs on Sunday in Darlington with the 2023 Cook Out Southern 500. The full contingent of drivers will be racing, but only 16 of them are competing for the season-ending Cup Series Championship.

The Cook Out Southern 500 gets underway at 6 p.m. ET and will run approximately four hours long. It will air on USA, and if you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live stream at NBC Sports Live or through the NBC Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

Martin Truex, Jr. won the regular season points championship and came into the weekend a +500 favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Larson follows at +550 and Denny Hamlin is +700. If any of the 16 playoff drivers wins the race, they clinch a berth in the round of 12.

2023 Cook Out Southern 500 TV, live stream info

Date: Sunday, September 3

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Channel: USA

Live stream link: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

STARTING LINEUP