F1 TV info: Italian Grand Prix start time, TV channel, and how to watch online

Max Verstappen and the rest of the F1 field are just north of Milan this weekend for the 2023 Italian Grand Prix. Verstappen is looking to secure his record-setting tenth-straight victory in a season and continue one of the most dominant seasons in F1 history.

The green flag drops on the race at 9 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Saturday brought an upset in qualifying as Carlos Sainz beat out Verstappen for pole position. It marked Sainz’s first pole this year and the fourth of his career. His best performance this season is fourth at the Bahrain Grand Prix. He has one career win and is +750 to win Sunday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Verstappen finished second in qualifying and remains a heavy favorite to win the race. He’s installed at -500 coming out of qualifying, with Sainz second on the odds list. Charles Leclerc follows at +1000. Sainz is -225 to secure a podium finish, and Leclerc and Perez follow at -120. Verstappen is -900 to end up on the podium. He’s won 11 races this season and finished second in the other two.