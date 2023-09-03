 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 TV info: Italian Grand Prix start time, TV channel, and how to watch online

We go over how you can watch the F1 race in Italian via live online stream.

By David Fucillo
Carlos Sainz of Scuderia Ferrari (C), first place , Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari third place(R) and Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing (L) , second place in the park ferme at the end of qualifying for the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale on September 2, 2023 Monza, Italy. Photo by Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

Max Verstappen and the rest of the F1 field are just north of Milan this weekend for the 2023 Italian Grand Prix. Verstappen is looking to secure his record-setting tenth-straight victory in a season and continue one of the most dominant seasons in F1 history.

The green flag drops on the race at 9 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Saturday brought an upset in qualifying as Carlos Sainz beat out Verstappen for pole position. It marked Sainz’s first pole this year and the fourth of his career. His best performance this season is fourth at the Bahrain Grand Prix. He has one career win and is +750 to win Sunday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Verstappen finished second in qualifying and remains a heavy favorite to win the race. He’s installed at -500 coming out of qualifying, with Sainz second on the odds list. Charles Leclerc follows at +1000. Sainz is -225 to secure a podium finish, and Leclerc and Perez follow at -120. Verstappen is -900 to end up on the podium. He’s won 11 races this season and finished second in the other two.

2023 Italian Grand Prix starting grid

Pos Driver No.
1 Carlos Sainz 55
2 Max Verstappen 1
3 Charles Leclerc 16
4 George Russell 63
5 Sergio Perez 11
6 Alexander Albon 23
7 Oscar Piastri 81
8 Lewis Hamilton 44
9 Lando Norris 4
10 Fernando Alonso 14
11 Yuki Tsunoda 22
12 Liam Lawson 40
13 Nico Hulkenberg 27
14 Valtteri Bottas 77
15 Logan Sargeant 2
16 Zhou Guanyu 24
17 Pierre Gasly 10
18 Esteban Ocon 31
19 Kevin Magnussen 20
20 Lance Stroll 18

