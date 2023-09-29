 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: WVU QB Garrett Greene expected to start in Week 5 vs. TCU

The Mountaineers enter this contest 3-1 coming off a win over Texas Tech. Getting their starting QB back could be huge early in Big 12 play.

West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Greene looks on during the college football game between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the West Virginia Mountaineers on September 16, 2023 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV. Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

West Virginia Mountaineers QB Garrett Greene is expected to play on Saturday night in Week 5 vs. the TCU Horned Frogs, per the Action Network. Greene suffered an ankle injury early in the Mountaineers’ win over Pitt in the Backyard Brawl in Week 3. He was unable to play last week in the team’s victory at home against Texas Tech. At 3-1, WVU has a chance to extend its winning streak to four games this weekend. That will be a tall task, per Vegas. The Mountaineers are 13.5-point underdogs on the road.

WVU has been operating with Nicco Marchiol as the starting QB in Greene’s absence. That hasn’t helped the passing game at all. Marchiol has completed 56.8% of passes for 213 yards with two TDs and two picks this season. Greene struggled in the loss to Penn State in the opener but threw for four TDs in Week 2 vs. Duquesne. Despite leaving vs. Pittsburgh, the Mountaineers were able to lean on their defense to pick up the win. That was the case again last week vs. Texas Tech. Getting Greene back should make the team more balanced but it’ll be tough to slow down TCU.

The Horned Frogs have scored at least 34 points in all four games this season. Aside from the cupcake game in Week 2, the Mountaineers haven’t scored more than 20 points all season. That will certainly have to change this week to give WVU any chance at picking up another upset win.

