Report: WVU QB Garrett Greene expected to start in Week 5 vs. TCU

West Virginia Mountaineers QB Garrett Greene is expected to play on Saturday night in Week 5 vs. the TCU Horned Frogs, per the Action Network. Greene suffered an ankle injury early in the Mountaineers’ win over Pitt in the Backyard Brawl in Week 3. He was unable to play last week in the team’s victory at home against Texas Tech. At 3-1, WVU has a chance to extend its winning streak to four games this weekend. That will be a tall task, per Vegas. The Mountaineers are 13.5-point underdogs on the road.

WVU has been operating with Nicco Marchiol as the starting QB in Greene’s absence. That hasn’t helped the passing game at all. Marchiol has completed 56.8% of passes for 213 yards with two TDs and two picks this season. Greene struggled in the loss to Penn State in the opener but threw for four TDs in Week 2 vs. Duquesne. Despite leaving vs. Pittsburgh, the Mountaineers were able to lean on their defense to pick up the win. That was the case again last week vs. Texas Tech. Getting Greene back should make the team more balanced but it’ll be tough to slow down TCU.

The Horned Frogs have scored at least 34 points in all four games this season. Aside from the cupcake game in Week 2, the Mountaineers haven’t scored more than 20 points all season. That will certainly have to change this week to give WVU any chance at picking up another upset win.