MLB playoff tiebreakers: Postseason clinching scenarios for AL, NL teams in 2023

The days of a Game 163 are over. As of 2022, MLB now turns to a series of tiebreakers system to determine which teams head to the postseason and which ones are headed home — several of which could come into play as the 2023 season hits its final weekend. Here’s a full rundown of the current rules, as well as where things stand for every relevant team and playoff race.

List of MLB playoff tiebreakers

In the event teams are tied after Game 162, MLB will turn to its tiebreakers to decide the teams headed to the playoffs.

There is a set order for handling the ties:

Head-to-head record Intradivision record Interdivision record Last half of intraleague games Last half of intraleague games plus one

The first tiebreaker is simple enough. If one team has a winning record against the other, that team gets the edge. It gets more complicated if there are three teams tied for the same spot. In that case, the head-to-head record would look first to see if one team has winning records against the other two. If two teams have identical records against each other, but both have winning records over the third team, those two teams would advance to intradivision records and the next wave of tiebreakers. If they are all still tied at that point, it looks at overall winning percentage against the tied teams; if the tie still exists, things move to intradivision records.

The intradivision tiebreaker applies even if the teamsin question play in separate divisions, e.g. the Cubs would look at their NL Central record while the Marlins would look to their NL East record.

Next things move to records for teams outside their own division, but still inside their own league. For example, the Cubs would look at their record against NL East and NL West teams, while the Marlins would look at their wins and losses against the NL Central and NL West.

The final two, and beyond, all involve intraleague games post-All-Star break. The first is teams’ records against all teams inside their league during the second half of the season. If there is still a tie from there, the tiebreaker would go back one further game on the schedule to see if that would resolve the tie. MLB would continue to look a game back in the intraleague records until it is resolved.

Current MLB tiebreaker scenarios

Heading into the final weekend of play, updated with games ending as of Sept. 28, here’s a look at how the tiebreakers are shaping up.

Head-to-head record

NL Wild Card

NL Wild Card Team 1 Team 2 Record Team 1 Team 2 Record Cubs Diamondbacks 6-1, Diamondbacks Cubs Marlins 4-2, Marlins Cubs Reds 7-6, Reds Diamondbacks Marlins 4-2, Marlins Diamondbacks Reds 4-3, Reds Marlins Reds 3-3, Tied

AL West

AL West Team 1 Team 2 Record Team 1 Team 2 Record Astros Mariners 9-4, Mariners Astros Rangers 9-4, Astros Mariners Rangers 8-2, Rangers*

*Rangers have clinched the record against Seattle prior to season-ending series against Mariners.

AL Wild Card

AL Wild Card Team 1 Team 2 Record Team 1 Team 2 Record Astros Mariners 9-4, Mariners Astros Rangers 9-4, Astros Astros Blue Jays 4-3, Astros Blue Jays Mariners 3-3, Tied Blue Jays Rangers 6-1, Rangers Mariners Rangers 8-2, Rangers*

*Rangers have clinched the record against Seattle prior to season-ending series against Mariners.

Intradivision records

NL Wild Card

NL Wild Card Team Record Team Record Cubs 29-20* Diamondbacks 29-23 Marlins 26-25 Reds 20-29**

*Cubs end season with a three-game series vs. Brewers

**Reds end season with a three-game series vs. Cardinals

AL West

AL West Team Record Team Record Astros 32-20 Mariners 31-18* Rangers 28-21*

*Rangers and Mariners end season with a four-game series against each other

AL Wild Card

AL Wild Card Team Record Team Record Astros 32-20 Blue Jays 20-29* Mariners 31-18** Rangers 28-21**

*Blue Jays end season with a three-game series vs. Rays

**Rangers and Mariners end season with a four-game series against each other

Interdivision records

NL Wild Card

NL Wild Card Team Record Team Record Cubs 28-36 Diamondbacks 34-30 Marlins 30-31* Reds 33-31

*Marlins end season with a three-game series with the Pirates

AL West

AL West Team Record Team Record Astros 30-34 Mariners 33-31 Rangers 39-25

AL Wild Card

AL Wild Card Team Record Team Record Astros 30-34 Blue Jays 38-26 Mariners 33-31 Rangers 39-25

Last half of intraleague games

NL Wild Card

NL Wild Card Team Record Team Record Cubs 32-26* Diamondbacks 27-28* Marlins 28-29** Reds 27-32***

*Cubs end season with a three-game series with the Brewers

**Marlins end season with a three-game series with the Pirates

***Reds end season with a three-game series with the Cardinals

AL West

AL West Team Record Team Record Astros 36-32 Mariners 39-22* Rangers 32-24*

*Rangers and Mariners end season with a four-game series with each other

AL Wild Card

AL Wild Card Team Record Team Record Astros 36-32 Blue Jays 29-25* Mariners 39-22** Rangers 32-24**

*Blue Jays end season with a three-game series vs. Rays

**Rangers and Mariners end season with a four-game series with each other

Last half of intraleague games plus one

NL Wild Card

NL Wild Card Team Record Team Record Cubs 32-26* Diamondbacks 27-28 Marlins 28-29** Reds 27-32**

*Cubs end season with a three-game series with the Brewers

**Marlins end season with a three-game series with the Pirates

***Reds end season with a three-game series with the Cardinals

AL West

AL West Team Record Team Record Astros 36-32 Mariners 40-22* Rangers 31-25*

*Rangers and Mariners end season with a four-game series with each other

AL Wild Card

AL Wild Card Team Record Team Record Astros 36-32 Blue Jays 29-25* Mariners 40-22** Rangers 39-25**

*Blue Jays end season with a three-game series vs. Rays

**Rangers and Mariners end season with a four-game series with each other