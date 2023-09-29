What is the Diamondbacks’ magic number to clinch playoff spot?

Hard as it is to believe, we’ve officially reached the final weekend of the 2023 MLB regular season. Five of the league’s six divisional races have been decided, but there’s still plenty to be settled over the next few days — including the NL Wild Card, where two spots are still up for grabs. After a Cinderella start to this season, Arizona has weathered the storm and now finds itself on the precipice of a very unlikely playoff spot. Let’s take a look at where the D-backs stand with a three days left in the season and their magic number for sealing up a postseason berth.

Diamondbacks’ magic number

Playoffs: 1

The bad news: Arizona has an unforgiving home series against the Astros to wrap things up. The good news: If they get just one win — or just one more loss from the Cubs and Reds — they’re in. Arizona holds the season series tiebreaker over Chicago, meaning that the Cubs and D-backs both finishing at 85-77 — from a Chicago sweep and a 2-1 finish for the Snakes — gives the edge to Arizona. They don’t hold the season series tiebreaker over Cincy, but with the Reds already at 78 losses, one Arizona win or Reds loss seals things for the D-backs.

NL Wild Card standings

1. Philadelphia Phillies (89-70)

2. Arizona Diamondbacks (84-75)

3. Miami Marlins (82-76)

4. Chicago Cubs (82-77), 0.5 GB

5. Cincinnati Reds (81-78), 1.5 GB