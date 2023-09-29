Jameson Williams worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 5

The Detroit Lions have some extra time to prepare for their Week 5 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. The NFL and NFLPA agreed to updated terms on the league’s gambling policy and as a result, the six-game suspension for Lions’ wide receiver Jameson Williams has been reduced to four games. He will be eligible to re-join his team when Week 5 begins.

Lions WR Jameson Williams: Week 5 waiver wire

Williams is rostered in only 16.3% of leagues on ESPN and 29% of Yahoo leagues. He missed the majority of his rookie season recovering from an injury suffered at the end of his senior season in college.

Williams played in only six games in 2022 and was largely underwhelming. He brought in only one of his nine targets for 41 yards and a touchdown. Williams did show off his speed with the score and blazed past the opponent’s secondary. He has had another offseason working with quarterback Jared Goff. Williams will be the WR2 to Amon-Ra St. Brown, and should be able to overtake Josh Reynolds on the depth chart when healthy. You may not be starting him right away, but Williams is still worth an add.