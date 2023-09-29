Report: NFL makes tweaks to gambling policy, Lions WR Jameson Williams eligible to return in Week 5 instead of Week 7

The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to revised terms to the league’s gambling policy. There is a heightened punishment for players who bet on NFL games, but punishments were lessened for players who bet on other sports at team facilities. This change means that Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams is eligible to return to the field in Week 5. Initially, he was suspended the first six games of the season and was not eligible until Week 7.

Lions WR Jameson Williams and Titans OL Nicholas Petit-Frere are now eligible to return in Week 5. They were previously suspended six games for betting on non-NFL sports while in the workplace/while working. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) September 29, 2023

Williams will be playing in his second season. He only logged six games as a rookie after recovering from an injury during his final college season. Williams struggled to carve out a place for himself in the Lions receiving corps. He finished with only one reception on nine targets, but it was a 41-yard touchdown. Williams will now look to complement Amon-Ra St. Brown and Josh Reynolds once he can return in Week 5.