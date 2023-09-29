 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: NFL makes tweaks to gambling policy, Lions WR Jameson Williams eligible to return in Week 5 instead of Week 7

We discuss the changes to the NFL’s gambling policy and what it means for Lions WR Jameson Williams.

By Teddy Ricketson
Jameson Williams #9 of the Detroit Lions runs in action against the New York Giants during the preseason game at Ford Field on August 11, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to revised terms to the league’s gambling policy. There is a heightened punishment for players who bet on NFL games, but punishments were lessened for players who bet on other sports at team facilities. This change means that Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams is eligible to return to the field in Week 5. Initially, he was suspended the first six games of the season and was not eligible until Week 7.

Williams will be playing in his second season. He only logged six games as a rookie after recovering from an injury during his final college season. Williams struggled to carve out a place for himself in the Lions receiving corps. He finished with only one reception on nine targets, but it was a 41-yard touchdown. Williams will now look to complement Amon-Ra St. Brown and Josh Reynolds once he can return in Week 5.

