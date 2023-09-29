Full list of tee times for Saturday, Day 2 at the 2023 Ryder Cup

After what can only be described as a beating, the United States has a massive hole to dig out from following Friday’s action at the 2023 Ryder Cup Matches at Marco Simeone Golf Club outside of Rome.

For the first time in the history of the competition, the US failed to win a match on Saturday, instead taking only three ties out of eight matches to fall behind 6.5-1.5 with 20 matches remaining.

The US was whitewashed in the morning foursome matches, never holding a lead at any point in any match, and losing twice 4&3, and twice 2&1. Despite holding the lead in three of the afternoon fourballs on the back nine, the best they could eke out is three draws thanks to some incredible shots by European superstars such as Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland.

Below is a full list of tee times for Day 2 morning foursomes at the Ryder Cup on Saturday, September 30. All times are ET.

Foursomes (alternate shot)

Match 1, 1:35 a.m. ET Justin Thomas & Jordan Spieth vs. Rory McIlroy & Tommy Fleetwood

Match 2, 1:50 a.m. ET Scottie Scheffler & Brooks Koepka vs. Viktor Hovland & Ludvig Åberg

Match 3, 2:05 a.m. ET Max Homa & Brian Harman vs. Shane Lowry & Sepp Straka

Match 4, 2:20 a.m. ET Xander Schauffele & Patrick Cantlay vs. Jon Rahm & Tyrrell Hatton

Team USA team listed first

After Friday’s action, Europe leads the United States 6.5-1.5, with 20 matches remaining. Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Europe is the -550 favorite to take the trophy, with the USA the +600 underdog. A tie is set at +1400, which would see the United States retain the Ryder Cup as the current holders.