49ers RB Elijah Mitchell questionable for Week 4 vs. Cardinals

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell listed as questionable due to a knee injury. What it means for Week 4.

By Teddy Ricketson
Elijah Mitchell #25 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates during an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the New York Giants at Levi’s Stadium on September 21, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 of the NFL season. 49ers starting running back Christian McCaffrey is healthy and has been his usual dominant self. Backup running back Elijah Mitchell hasn’t seen much of the field but is now dealing with a knee injury. Mitchell is listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the Cardinals.

Fantasy football implications for Week 4

Playing behind CMC, Mitchell doesn’t retain much fantasy value weekly. This matchup against Arizona was expected to be different, as the 49ers should be running the ball heavily late in the game. Mitchell would still be a tough start, but he would be an option. Now, the questionable tag with the injury only heightens the fantasy football outlook of McCaffrey, who should be in for another big day.

Backup running back duties will likely be shared by a combination of Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price, with neither garnering a start in a fantasy football lineup.

