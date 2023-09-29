49ers RB Elijah Mitchell questionable for Week 4 vs. Cardinals

The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 of the NFL season. 49ers starting running back Christian McCaffrey is healthy and has been his usual dominant self. Backup running back Elijah Mitchell hasn’t seen much of the field but is now dealing with a knee injury. Mitchell is listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the Cardinals.

49ers injury report:



Doubtful: Jauan Jennings (shin)



Questionable: Deebo Samuel (knee, rib), Elijah Mitchell (knee), Dre Greenlaw (ankle), Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (ankle)



Full go: Brandon Aiyuk — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) September 29, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 4

Playing behind CMC, Mitchell doesn’t retain much fantasy value weekly. This matchup against Arizona was expected to be different, as the 49ers should be running the ball heavily late in the game. Mitchell would still be a tough start, but he would be an option. Now, the questionable tag with the injury only heightens the fantasy football outlook of McCaffrey, who should be in for another big day.

Backup running back duties will likely be shared by a combination of Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price, with neither garnering a start in a fantasy football lineup.