Rams WR Cooper Kupp expected back at practice to begin Week 5

The Los Angeles Rams expect wide receiver Cooper Kupp to return to practice in Week 5. He has been on IR with a hamstring injury and has missed the first four weeks. This doesn’t mean that Kupp will be returning in Week 5, but Los Angeles is expected to activate the 21-day practice window.

Sean McVay said Cooper Kupp will practice next week. The Rams will activate his 21-day window. — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) September 29, 2023

The Rams head into Week 4 with a 1-2 record. Not having Kupp hasn’t been as noticeable for LA as their young wide receivers are stepping up early. Puka Nacua, Tutu Atwell and Van Jefferson have been playing well, with the rookie Nacua being the standout. He has not found the endzone but has 30 receptions on 42 targets for 338 yards. Atwell has 17 receptions for 246 yards with a touchdown, while Jefferson has 79 yards on six receptions.

Kupp will take over as the team’s WR1 and only help improve the Rams’ passing attack. Once he returns to practice, the Rams have 21 days to add him back to the active roster. If Kupp isn’t added, he will be placed on season-ending IR and done for the year. Luckily, that is only expected to happen if he experiences a setback.