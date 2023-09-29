Rams TE Tyler Higbee questionable ahead of Week 4 vs. Colts

Update, Sept. 29 — It’s unknown how much work Higbee got at Friday’s practice, but head coach Sean McVay told reporters that he would be listed as questionable against the Colts.

Rams LT Alaric Jackson (hamstring), TE Tyler Higbee (Achilles) and WR Ben Skowronek (Achilles) will all be questionable for Sunday's game vs. Colts, per Sean McVay — Adam Grosbard (@AdamGrosbard) September 29, 2023

The Los Angeles Rams will take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4. The Rams are 1-2 despite not having star wide receiver Cooper Kupp. Quarterback Matthew Stafford has leaned on Puka Nacua, Tutu Atwell and tight end Tyler Higbee. The latter has missed practice the first two days of the week and is dealing with an Achilles injury.

Puka Nacua, Joe Noteboom listed as full participants in today’s practice. Alaric Jackson, Ben Skowronek, Tyler Higbee all DNP. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) September 28, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 4

Higbee heads into Week 4 as the overall TE10 in half-point PPR. He has 11 receptions on 15 targets for 132 yards through three games. This season, Higbee hasn’t found the endzone yet but remains one of Stafford’s top targets. If he doesn’t play in the game, backup tight end Brycen Hopkins will likely move up the depth chart.

If Higbee logs at least a limited practice on Friday and heads into the weekend questionable for the game or off the injury report, he could be started this week. If he is ruled inactive, Hopkins is not worth slotting in and you should pivot to a different team’s tight end.