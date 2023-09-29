Report: Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk agree to terms on undisputed heavyweight title fight in Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have signed contracts for an undisputed heavyweight championship fight, per Mike Coppinger. The bout would take place in Saudi Arabia and is tentatively set for late December 2023 or January 2024. Fury is still scheduled to take on Francisco Ngannou Saturday, October 28 in Saudi Arabia.

Fury is the WBC heavyweight champion of the world. The 35-year-old has a 33-0-1 record with 24 victories by knockout. He has toyed with the idea of retiring, but it seems he has at least two fights left in him. Ngannou presents an interesting challenge as the former UFC fighter has left the octagon for the boxing ring. The fight is scheduled for 10 rounds, with Fury being considered the favorite given his immense boxing experience compared to Ngannou making his professional boxing debut.

Usyk holds the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight belts. This winner-take-all bout will give us our first undisputed heavyweight champion of the WBCA, WBC, IBF and WBO era that began in 2007. Usyk is no stranger to being the undisputed champion as he was the undisputed cruiserweight champion for nearly a year, from July 2018 to March 2019. He only vacated the status when he moved up to the heavyweight class. Usyk last fought in August of 2023 and picked up the ninth-round knockout victory over Daniel Dubois to move to 21-0 in his career.