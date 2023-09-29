Who is leading the AL West after Mariners’ wild walk-off win?

Hard as it is to believe, we’re officially reached the final weekend of the 2023 MLB regular season. The playoff picture is taking shape, with most spots sewn up around the league — except for the AL West, that is, where things remain absolutely wide open. The Rangers came into their four-game set with the Mariners on Thursday night looking to put the final nail in Seattle’s coffin, only for J.P. Crawford to keep hope alive in the Pacific Northwest with a dramatic walk-off double. Things change by the day, so here are your up-to-the-minute AL West standings on Thursday, September 28.

MLB playoff picture: AL West standings

Texas is still in the catbird’s seat here; win on Friday (Nathan Eovaldi will be on the mound against Mariners rookie Bryan Woo) and that officially eliminates Seattle from the divisional picture while reducing the Rangers’ magic number over the Astros to one.

The tiebreakers here are a bit convoluted, so we hope you’re taking notes: Houston won the season series over Texas but lost the season series to Seattle, while the Mariners have already lost the season series to the Rangers even if they win each of the next three games. That means Texas would win a head-to-head tiebreaker with the Mariners but lose it to the Astros. Each team holds the head-to-head edge over one of the other three but not both, meaning the tiebreaker would go to the team with the best combined winning percentage against the other two clubs. In this case, it would be the Mariners coming out on top and claiming the AL West title. (An important note here: The Mariners have not actually clinched this three-team tiebreaker, but in order for the three AL West teams to tie with 89 wins, the Mariners need to win each of their final three games, which would clinch the best record in games among the three clubs.)