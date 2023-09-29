Air Jordan 8 “Playoffs”: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

The shoe that MJ wore for the last title of his first three-peat and perhaps the most 1990s design in the entire line returns on Saturday, as the Air Jordan 8 in the “Playoffs” colorway drops for a retail price of $210.

The Air Jordan 8 "Playoffs" return for adults and kids on Saturday, September 30th ️ pic.twitter.com/EPhnIHqwF6 — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) September 26, 2023

After taking a bit of a minimalist approach to the Air Jordan 7, the Air Jordan 8 veered wildly in the opposite direction. This shoe was the epitome of the more-is-more concept. Straps, inner booties covered in a wild pattern, heavier weight, chenille patches on the tongues. It’s all there. And it’s all VERY 1990s. You look at this shoe and you feel like you’re about to watch an episode of Seinfeld to be followed later on by David Letterman after your late local news.

The Playoffs were released as one of three OG colorways in 1993 — alongside the Aquas and the Bugs Bunnys — with MJ either at or near the absolute height of his powers. MJ averaged nearly 33 points per game, nearly 7 assists, nearly 6 assists and nearly 3 steals per game while making the All-NBA First Team and All-Defensive First Team, although he still somehow only finished third in the MVP race that season (a true travesty). He was also starring in commercials with true pop culture icons, the Looney Tunes.

Once again designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield, the Air Jordan 8 traded in the minimalist, Huarache-esque styling of the Air Jordan 7 for a maximalist design. The one carryover from the AJ7 was the inner bootie and the lack of visible Nike branding, but those are about the only similarities. Whereas the AJ7 was a spiritual brother to the Nike Air Flight Huarache, the AJ8 has some shared design language with the outdoor-focused Air Raid, which also dropped in 1993 and was also designed by Tinker. It’s fair to say that the Air Jordan 8 is not the most popular model in the line, which may explain why it took a decade for the shoe to retro and why this Playoff colorway has only returned two other times before this release. It’s been said that MJ himself reportedly didn’t love the Air Jordan 8s, reportedly because of ventilation issues causing a case of athlete’s foot during the 1993 season. More than likely, however, you’re not going to be playing in these, so that shouldn’t be too big of a concern, although the ventilation issues are something to keep in mind.

For the Playoffs colorway set to drop on Saturday, the shoe features a primarily black nubuck upper, with the signature straps going across both sides with MJ’s number 23 seen in a stylized font on the top and Air Jordan written out on the sides. The back heel counter features a plastic patch in mostly white with black and red accents, and the heel also features a red pull tab, which is true to the original as opposed to the black pull tab found on retros in 2013 and 2007. The midsole also is slightly changed from past releases, coming in a sculpted black more true to the OG rather than the grey found in the 2013 and 2007 retros. The tongue is made of black neoprene and features the aforementioned chenille patch, on this colorway in black with a red Jumpman logo. The outsole does have some minor similarities to the Air Jordan 7 outsole, but definitely charts its own path with red, white, purple and yellow hits with a segment matching the back heel counter patch from the upper. Encapsulated air is once again the cushioning system deployed here, as the Air Jordan line moved away from visible air beginning with the Air Jordan 6.

The good news is, that there have already been several early access drops of the Playoffs, so that suggests that there should be plenty of pairs available. I don’t think this will be a crazy hyped pair, nor a pair that will go for crazy prices on the aftermarket — the 2023 retro is currently available on StockX for an average sale price of $244 based on 1,495 sales, good for 12% price premium. It’s definitely a love ‘em or hate ‘em shoe, but they are definitely a time capsule to a distinct era of design and a key moment in MJ’s career right before he stepped away for his first retirement. For many who grew up in the 1990s, these will hold sentimental value and fond memories, so best of luck to all looking to pick up a pair!

