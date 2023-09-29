Tee times and matches for Friday afternoon at the 2023 Ryder Cup

It could not have gone worse for the United States in the morning matches at the 2023 Ryder Cup, with Europe sweeping the Americans 4-0 in the foursome alternate shot matches without even needing the 18th hole.

But there are 24 points remaining at Marco Simeone Golf Club outside of Rome, and the afternoon four-ball matches should favor the depth of the US team. For the afternoon, each player will play just their own ball, and only the best score from each player on each hole will count.

No teams for either the USA or Europe remain the same from the morning flight, and for the Americans best friends Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth will be first off the tee. Brooks Koepka and Wyndham Clark also make their 2023 debut this afternoon. With these pairings, all 12 players for both teams will play at least one round on Friday.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Europe is the -400 favorite to win the Ryder Cup, with the USA now a +450 underdog. Tie is listed at +1200.

Friday Four-ball afternoon matches

Match 5, 6:25 a.m.: Viktor Hovland & Tyrrell Hatton vs. Justin Thomas & Jordan Spieth

Match 6, 6:40 a.m.: Jon Rahm & Nicolai Hojgaard vs. Scottie Scheffler & Brooks Koepka

Match 7, 6:55 a.m.: Robert MacIntyre & Justin Rose vs. Max Homa & Wyndham Clark

Match 8, 7:10 a.m.: Rory McIlroy & Matt Fitzpatrick vs. Collin Morikawa & Xander Schauffele