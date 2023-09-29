Europe destroys USA in opening foursome matches at Ryder Cup

Team Europe closed as a slight favorite in the 2023 Ryder Cup. And they’re a big one after sweeping the United States 4-0 in the Friday morning foursome matches at Marco Simeone Golf Club outside of Rome.

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton blitzed Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns 4&3, while Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg knocked off Max Homa and Brian Harman by the same score. Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka defeated Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa 2&1, while Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood were also 2&1 winners over Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.

The United States never led in at any point in any match, and were never even tied in any match on the back nine all morning long. The 18th hole was not even needed.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Europeans have taken a massive lead. Before the event, Europe was a +100 favorite, with the United States the +105 underdog, and tie being listed at +1000.

Now Europe is the -400 favorite, with the USA a +450 underdog. Tie is now listed at +1200.

Friday afternoon Four-ball tee times

Match 5, 6:25 a.m.: Viktor Hovland & Tyrrell Hatton vs. Justin Thomas & Jordan Spieth

Match 6, 6:40 a.m.: Jon Rahm & Nicolai Hojgaard vs. Scottie Scheffler & Brooks Koepka

Match 7, 6:55 a.m.: Robert MacIntyre & Justin Rose vs. Max Homa & Wyndham Clark

Match 8, 7:10 a.m.: Rory McIlroy & Matt Fitzpatrick vs. Collin Morikawa & Xander Schauffele