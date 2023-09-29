Picks, predictions for Nationals vs. Braves on Friday, September 29

With the No. 1 spot in the National League already wrapped up, the Atlanta Braves (103-56) enter their final regular season series against the Washington Nationals (69-90) with nothing to play for. That said, they still boast one of the best lineups in baseball history, so there’s a good chance they give Washington starter Trevor Williams (6-10, 5.55 ERA) fits. The Braves will send rookie Allan Winans (1-2, 4.33) to the mound.

Atlanta enters as -285 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Washington is the +230 underdog. The run total is set at 10.5.

Nationals-Braves picks: Friday, September 29

Injury report

Nationals

Out: SP Jake Irvin (right ankle tendinitis), SP MacKenzie Gore (left middle finger blisters), OF Travis Blankenhorn (plantar fasciitis)

Braves

Out: SP Charlie Morton (right index finger sprain), SP Max Fried (left index finger blister)

Starting pitchers

Trevor Williams vs. Allan Winans

Williams will be making his final start of the season after he was skipped over in his last turn in the rotation. He allowed three runs in two innings in his last start against the Brewers, and has a 14.81 ERA over his three September starts. He’s made one start against the Braves this year, allowing two runs in five innings in June.

Winans has been solid in his three separate stints with the Braves this season, and is coming off a start where he allowed two runs in five innings in a loss to these same Nationals. His best start of the season came in July when he tossed seven scoreless innings in a win over the Mets. He went 9-4 with a 2.85 ERA in 126.1 innings in the Minors this season.

Over/Under pick

I like this over. While it hasn’t hit in either of Winans’ last two starts, it’s hit in all three of Williams’, which makes me think we could be in for another high-scoring game.

Pick: Over 10.5

Moneyline pick

The Braves add another win to their tally. While picking these games can be kind of tough this late in the season since some teams rest their starters, I feel confident that Atlanta will pick up the win against a below-average pitcher even if they don’t send out their best lineup.

Pick: Braves -285