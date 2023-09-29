Phillies vs. Mets postponed due to weather on Friday, doubleheader set for Saturday

The Philadelphia Phillies (89-70) and New York Mets (72-86) were scheduled to begin a three-game weekend series on Friday, September 29. New York is experiencing a lot of rain and the call was made early to postpone the game. The teams are now expected to play a doubleheader on Saturday. The first game will begin at 4:10 p.m. ET, with the second game starting about a half hour after the conclusion of the first.

Philadelphia was planning to start Taijuan Walker (15-5, 4.35 ERA), while New York was countering with Tylor Megill (8-8, 4.92 ERA). These pitchers could end up taking the mound on Saturday, but Philadelphia could choose to move down their rotation with the playoffs looming.

This is the latest in schedule problems for New York. The rain began Thursday night and caused their game against the Miami Marlins to be suspended in the ninth inning. With playoff implications looming, the teams are currently scheduled to resume the game on Monday, October 2 in the ninth inning.